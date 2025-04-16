Former Salford Red Devils star announces retirement following Super League exit

Tim Lafai has taken to social media to officially announce his retirement from professional rugby league a few weeks after his departure from Salford Red Devils.

Lafai joined Salford in 2020 and went on to feature 69 times across all competitions in their colours, scoring 22 tries.

The last two of those 69 appearances came in February this year, lining up against Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR in Super League respectively.

But with Salford’s financial plight ongoing and the centre finding it tough in the UK without his family, who returned to Australia at the end of 2024, the Red Devils granted him a release from the final few months of his contract.

‘ As I officially step away from the game and into retirement, I want to take a moment to reflect and express my deepest thanks’

Returning Down Under and reuniting with his family, the 33-year-old has now taken the decision to retire from professional rugby league.

Prior to Salford, the veteran had made 170 appearances in the NRL between Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, featuring for the Bulldogs in their 2014 Grand Final defeat to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Posting on Instagram (@timmylafs), Lafai wrote: “First of all, may all the glory go to god. As I officially step away from the game and into retirement from professional rugby league, I want to take a moment to reflect and express my deepest thanks.

“First and foremost, to my family… mum and dad, for taking us out of our small island of Samoa to give us a better life here in Australia, both of you will always be my first coach/trainer island style 😂.

“Caleb (my hero and my older brother), my beautiful strong sisters (Bes, Dars and Sisi) – thank you for being my rock through every high and low. Your love, support, and sacrifices have carried me further than I ever could’ve gone alone.

“And to my amazing beautiful wife Jax – thank you for standing by me through every season, injury, comeback, and challenge.

“Your belief in me never wavered, even when mine did. I know I’ve put you through some hard times and haven’t been the best version of myself self through my career, but you stayed by my side regardless.

“You’ve been my strength behind the scenes, and I’m endlessly grateful. You’ve given me five beautiful kids that light up my world and gave me that reminder I needed when things got tough.

“But also to momma Mooy, you’ve always been that other person I could turn to when things got tough, for that I’m grateful.”

‘ It’s time for new memories, more time with my loved ones, and to finally enjoy the next chapter in my life with my family’

Born on the island of Savai’i, Lafai represented Toa Samoa 18 times on the international stage between 2013 and 2022, scoring nine tries and kicking seven goals.

His last international appearance came in the final of the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup against Australia, and having scored six tries across in the run-up, he was named in the team of the tournament.

Lafai’s Instagram post continues: “This journey hasn’t been easy. There have been setbacks, tough losses, injuries, and moments where quitting felt easier than pushing forward.

“I’ve failed many times along the way but never quit, every obstacle made me stronger, and every challenge taught me something I’ll carry for life. The road to this point demanded everything I had – and I gave it all.

“Now, as I step away from the game I love, I do so with peace and pride. I’m grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every person who helped me along the way.

“It’s time for new memories, more time with my loved ones, and to finally enjoy the next chapter in my life with my family.

“If I’ve forgotten anyone, forgive me, and know I appreciate you all.

“Thank you Bulldogs, Dragons, Salford and Samoa for the opportunities you gave me, forever grateful and grateful always 🤝❤️ god is great always ☝️”

