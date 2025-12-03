Former Salford Red Devils CEO Chris Irwin has confirmed he is in talks to relaunch the club in 2026 – with the plan to compete in next year’s Championship.

The Red Devils were officially wound up on Wednesday in the High Court, with liquidation proceedings beginning and the club’s 152-year history in its current incarnation now over.

However, the RFL’s board will meet on Thursday to discuss new ownership options – of which Irwin and an unnamed consortium are considered to be the leading contenders.

In a statement issued to Love Rugby League, Irwin revealed that talks have been ongoing about potential coaches, players and staff – with no desire to take a year out and build things up slowly.

Instead, Irwin promised a ‘realistic and sustainable business plan’ that will restore pride in Salford and ensure they are playing fixtures in six weeks.

Irwin said: “Today marks the end of what has been a turbulent year for fans of Salford Red Devils, its stakeholders and its partners. We all knew it was coming – the inevitable was prolonged.

“But it’s not the end. The club, its fans, its community will never die. A consortium and I, who we will name in due course, have been working in the background to create a realistic and sustainable business plan to take the fabric of our beloved club and start again.

“Conversations have already begun with a prospective head coach, staff and potential players to take the club forward. We have met and discussed initial plans with The 1873, who have been tireless in their defence of our club, and various other stakeholders and partners, who only want what’s best for a rugby league team in Salford.

“At this time, we can’t release any further details of our plan or the process we’ll have to go through, but we hope for a quick resolution so the club can successfully compete in the 2026 Betfred Championship.”