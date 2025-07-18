Former rugby league star Gareth Hock’s rape trial halted and rescheduled for 2026

The trial of former rugby league star Gareth Hock, who is facing multiple serious criminal charges including rape, has been halted and rescheduled for next May.

Proceedings were underway at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, with the jury having heard two days of evidence, before the case was suspended when it was announced that the presiding judge had fallen ill.

A replacement judge informed the court that the original judge would not recover in time to continue the trial, so the jury was discharged and will be made available for other cases.

A new trial date has now been set for May 2026.

Hock – who will turn 42 in September – represented hometown club Wigan Warriors as well as Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils, Leigh and Featherstone Rovers during his career, amassing more than 300 appearances before hanging up his boots back in 2019.

He also donned a shirt for both England and Great Britain a combined 13 times on the international front, featuring in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

The 41-year-old is accused of ten offences in total, They include rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, and perverting the course of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Previously, in a March 2023 hearing at Bolton Crown Court, Hock pleaded not guilty to all charges and was granted conditional bail. Conditions included surrendering his passport, wearing an electronic GPS tag, and residing at his registered home each night.

The charges stem from allegations over a prolonged period, including past allegations of failing to stop or report a vehicle accident in November 2022 while driving an Audi A6 in Orrell.

The controlling behaviour charge relates to an intimate or family relationship alleged between January 2009 and November 2022.

Hock has now been released on conditional bail ahead of a further pre-trial hearing scheduled for next month.

The original trial was expected to last three weeks.