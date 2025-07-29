Former RFL chief makes return to game as Super League club confirm appointment

Former RFL chair Ralph Rimmer OBE has returned to the game, with Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants appointing him to undertake a three-month project surrounding their new stadium strategy.

Rimmer spent over a decade working for the game’s governing body, first appointed as a Chief Operating Officer (COO) before being instilled as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2017.

The 59-year-old spent until 2022 in that role as CEO, but his tenure wasn’t without controversy, namely becoming embroiled in racism allegations following comments made about the Fiji national team just prior to the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Since departing the RFL, he has operated as an Independent Sports Industry Consultant, leading on major projects in both rugby union and football.

And now, having been awarded an OBE in the 2024 New Year Honours list, he is back in league with Huddersfield.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League to expand in 2026 with unique method to choose new clubs unveiled

‘I hope to be able to play a part in bringing the dream of a new facility to fruition’

Rimmer was previously the Super League outfit’s CEO between 1999 and 2004, and upon vacating that role, he moved into one as the Managing Director of the Kirklees Stadium Development.

During his six-year stint, he was the lead project consultant on several stadiums within the UK, and it’s Huddersfield’s ground switch which he has been taken back to the club to manage.

As taken from the club’s press release confirming his return, Rimmer’s remit is ‘Stadia Strategy and Beyond – Building the future of Huddersfield Giants’.

Rimmer said: “The project at the Giants now and in the future is obviously close to my heart and I am delighted to be asked to help.

“The possibilities for the club under Ken (Davy)’s leadership remain huge and I hope to be able to play a part in bringing the dream of a new facility to fruition, but accept that these things are far from straight forward.

“My first task will be to ascertain with the current board and staff where we actually are with everything and then to bring all options to the table for decisions to be made.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Niall Evalds’ future sealed as Hull KR coach delivers 2026 confirmation

‘To have Ralph’s incredible energy, contacts and knowledge of all the factors that will come into play will be invaluable’

Huddersfield will move into The Shay, Halifax Panthers’ home, next year as a short-term solution. But the hope is that they will soon have more concrete plans in place around their own ground.

Giants chairman Davy added: “There is no doubt that this year has proven incredibly challenging on all fronts, including our stated desire to have our own custom-built stadium in the Huddersfield area.

“It’s very much felt like one step forward and two back and the benefit that Ralph can bring with a fresh pair of eyes and his enormous experience in this area cannot be underestimated.

“We simply have to turn this challenge we face into an opportunity for our great club if we are to have the future and success that we all want to see.

“To have Ralph’s incredible energy, contacts and knowledge of all the factors that will come into play in respect of any new facility will be invaluable.

“Everyone at the club was delighted to hear of his return – albeit on a short-term basis – and will, I’m sure work with him in this most crucial of times.”

Rimmer’s CV also includes a five-year spell as a Director on the International Rugby League board, and for the last two years, he has formed part of the Board of Department Culture, Media and Sport.

Huddersfield’s Managing Director, Richard Thewlis, added: “Ralph has always stayed close to us at the club and still undoubtedly has a streak of claret and gold running through him, from his time here and at the stadium.

“His access to relevant networks is unquestionable as well as his huge rugby league experience at every level and I know he’ll be a huge help to everyone. He will be a timely boost to us all!”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Fundraiser launched for Super League icon Micky Higham following cancer diagnosis