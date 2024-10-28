Former NRL and Super League winger earns shock Serbia call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Former NRL and Super League winger David Nofoaluma has represented his Serbian heritage for the first time after playing in their Rugby League World Cup qualifiers.

The 30-year-old, who had a brief spell in Super League with Salford Red Devils earlier this year, has most recently been playing his club rugby back in Australia for Glebe Dirty Reds, scoring two tries in their Ron Massey Cup Grand Final triumph over Wentworthville Magpies.

And Nofoaluma was called up to represent Serbia in their Rugby League World Cup qualifiers this autumn against Wales (lost 48-0) and Ukraine (won 50-10) in the south of France.

Serbia is the second country Nofoaluma has played for on the international stage, having previously won three caps for Samoa between 2016 and 2022.

Nofoaluma was born and raised in Australia and is of both Samoan and Serbian heritage: and he has now honoured both sides of his family by representing his heritage on the international rugby league scene.

He won two caps for Serbia this autumn, playing on the wing in their 48-0 defeat to Wales and starting at fullback in their 50-10 win over Ukraine, scoring a try against the latter.

New Catalans Dragons signing Nick Cotric also made his debut for Serbia this autumn, representing his heritage, with both of his parents hailing from the Eastern European nation.

Former NRL star Cotric, who has inked a three-year contract with Catalans from 2025, scored two tries in Serbia’s win over Ukraine on Saturday.

Cotric made his international debut for birth nation Australia in 2019, winning two caps for the Kangaroos: and he has now scored two tries in as many games for Serbia.

Nick O’Meley and Jake O’Meley – the sons of former Australia and Hull FC powerhouse Mark – also represented their Serbian heritage in their World Cup qualifiers this autumn.

