Former Huddersfield Giants ace and NRL stalwart Ryan Hinchcliffe has been appointed as Samoa’s new assistant coach ahead of this year’s Pacific Championships.

Hinchcliffe – who hung his boots up at the end of 2018 – currently occupies the same position at club level in the NRL with Melbourne Storm.

Having initially been appointed as a development coach by the Storm following his retirement, the 40-year-old has progressed up the ladder and is one of Craig Bellamy’s assistants having formed part of the coaching team for their 2020 Grand Final triumph.

Now, Hinchcliffe will take his first steps into the world of international coaching, assisting Ben Gardiner with Toa Samoa.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Nathan Cleary rugby union exit ‘real concern’ as $3million move mooted

Former NRL, Super League ace lands first international coaching role as appointment confirmed

During his playing career, Hinchcliffe amassed just short of 200 NRL appearances between Canberra Raiders and the Storm as well as featuring 92 times in a Huddersfield Giants shirt.

As his appointment was confirmed by Samoa, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Toa Samoa coaching staff and to take this next step in my personal development as a coach.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with a passionate group of international players and be part of a proud rugby league nation.

“The international game is growing rapidly. It’s exciting to be involved in the Pacific Championships and helping Toa Samoa continue to build towards something special.”

Stemming from their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final defeat to the Kangaroos in 2022, Samoa are currently on a five-game losing streak.

Since that World Cup exit, they been beaten in both of their games at the 2023 Pacific Championships as well as losing last autumn’s series against England 2-0.

On Hinchcliffe’s appointment, head coach Gardiner said: “Ryan brings a wealth of experience from both his playing days and his coaching career.

“His commitment, knowledge and passion for rugby league make him a perfect fit for what we’re building with Toa Samoa.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: England star set to become NRL’s next ‘$1million man’ as transfer scramble begins