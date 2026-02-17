Former NRL Grand Final winner Matt Utai hospitalised after shooting

Former NRL winger Matt Utai has undergone emergency surgery and is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ after being shot outside his home in western Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Utai – who won the NRL Grand Final with Canterbury Bulldogs in 2004 – is confirmed to have suffered a gunshot to his lower leg and one to his shoulder/upper chest area.

During his rugby league career, the 44-year-old made a total of 167 NRL appearances between the Canterbury and Wests Tigers.

In addition, he also won four caps for New Zealand and three for Samoa on the international stage.

Matt Utai hospitalised after Sydney shooting

In a statement, New South Wales Police said: “Police have commenced an investigation after a man was injured during a public place shooting in Sydney’s southwest this morning.

“About 6am today (Tuesday, February 17, 2026), emergency services were called to Macquarie Street, Greenacre, following reports of a public place shooting.

“Officers attached to Bankstown Police Area Command attended and were told a man had been shot outside a home by the occupants of an SUV before it drove away.

“The man – aged 44 – was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple gunshot wounds before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“A short time later police were called to Samuel Street, Wiley Park, following reports of a car fire.

“Police attended and found an SUV well alight.

“The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW and the car was seized for forensic examination.

“Police have established crime scenes at both locations with Bankstown detectives commencing an investigation and treating both incidents as linked.

Also commenting, New South Wales Police Superintendent, Rodney Hart, said: “We strongly believe that this is a targeted attack,”

“We believe that it was two males, a gun-man and a driver of a white, possibly SUV (sports utility vehicle).

“We are concerned about this brazen attack.”

