Former NRL forward commits to Championship club for 2025 after earning coach’s praise

Former NRL forward Brenden Santi has signed a contract extension with York Knights for the 2025 Championship season.

The Italy international has made 38 appearances for York since arriving midway through the 2023 campaign from Keighley Cougars, scoring six tries.

Santi came through the NRL system with Wests Tigers, playing 11 first-grade games for the Australian club between 2014 and 2015.

The Australia-born forward made the move to the northern hemisphere in 2019 with Toulouse Olympique, making 19 appearances for the French club.

Santi then made the switch to England in 2020 with Newcastle Thunder before joining Keighley ahead of 2021, scoring 15 tries in 47 games for the Cougars over two-and-a-half seasons prior to his arrival at York.

Santi has won 15 caps for Italy, representing his Italian heritage in the last three Rugby League World Cups.

York coach Mark Applegarth is delighted to retain Santi’s services heading into the 2025 Championship campaign.

“I’m really happy Brenden’s agreed to go again with York Knights,” said Applegarth.

“I thought he was an excellent member of the pack last year. He offered not only a high level of rugby but some great leadership and he’ll be another important voice for some of the younger members of the squad.

“I love everything he’s about. He plays very tough and puts his body on the line every time he crosses that whitewash so I’m delighted he’s on board for 2025.”

York, who finished fourth in the Championship table last season, have made seven new signings ahead of 2025 in the shape of Paul McShane, Kieran Buchanan, James Farrar, Jude Ferreria, Jacques O’Neill and Jacob Gannon.

