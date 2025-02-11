Former NRL and Castleford Tigers veteran departs Championship club ahead of 2025

Former Super League and NRL veteran Jesse Sene-Lefao has departed Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles on the eve of the 2025 campaign.

Two-time Samoa international Sene-Lefao, who turned 35 in December, made a total of 46 appearances for Sheffield having joined them ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Playing in last year’s 1895 Cup final under the Wembley arch against Wakefield Trinity, the versatile forward scored a total of 11 tries for the Eagles – taking his career tally up to 37.

Sene-Lefao’s total career appearance tally now sits at 217 having donned a shirt for both Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks in the NRL as well as Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Sheffield in the British game.

The Wellington native made the move into Super League with Cas in 2017 and enjoyed five seasons at The Jungle, featuring in a Grand Final as well as a Challenge Cup final.

He moved on to Fev ahead of the 2022 campaign, taking to the field in their 1895 Cup final defeat to Leigh that year.

And after two seasons with Sheffield, having not made the squad for their Challenge Cup Third Round defeat to Wigan Warriors last Friday evening, he now goes in search of his next challenge.

The Eagles announced his departure on Tuesday, with their 2025 Championship campaign starting this coming Sunday (February 16) when Halifax Panthers visit Olympic Legacy Park.

Their press release reads: “The club can confirm that Jesse Sene-Lefao has been released from his contract by mutual consent.

“The 35-year-old joined The Eagles back in 2023 from Featherstone Rovers, and he has gone on to score 11 tries in 46 appearances for the club over the last two seasons.

“We’d like to thank Jesse for all he has done for Sheffield Eagles and we wish him the best with his future endeavours.”

