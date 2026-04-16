The former owner of North Wales Crusaders has hit out at the Rugby Football League following the club’s troubles.

Jamie Elkaleh had a brief period in charge of the Welsh club before it was taken over last year.

However, the club now faces an uncertain future with the club owing money to numerous people, with players and staff all publicly speaking out.

It has prompted Elkaleh to post on social media too, criticising the governing body after he claimed they had brought the interested party to the table, resulting in him stepping aside.

Posting on X, he said: “Hey The RFL, Remember you reaching out to me, being super excited and saying investors with great resource wanted to take a club?

“I stepped to the side and gave the club away for free. I guess that isn’t the case anymore? Why no contact? Do the right thing and contact me.”

In a follow up tweet, he posted: “Important note. It’s super important to say.

“Upon the takeover. It was a huge relief. Major sponsors fell through so it was a much-needed injection for the club. I can only respect that.

“But now, we need to secure the club.”

Crusaders have withdrawn from their game against Midlands Hurricanes this weekend in the 1895 Cup.