Former Leigh star hangs up boots as League 1 club confirm captain’s retirement

Former Leigh ace Mitch Cox has decided to hang up his boots, bringing an end to a six-year stint with League 1 outfit Swinton Lions, who he had captained.

Cox began his career with two stints in the youth ranks of Leigh which were sandwiched by a stint Down Under donning the colours of Illawarra Rugby League side Thirroul Butchers.

He also featured for community club Leigh Miners Rangers before eventually returning to the Centurions, as they were then known, towards the end of the 2018 season.

Departing for Swinton at the end of the following campaign having scored six tries in 13 appearances across all competitions in 2019, he would go on to spend the rest of his career with the Lions, and has now announced his retirement.

Featuring over 100 times in a Swinton shirt, the 31-year-old formed part of the squad which won promotion to the Championship via the League 1 play-offs in 2022.

Going on to be named the Lions’ captain, he hangs up his boots on the back of an injury-hit campaign, and the League 1 side announced his retirement via social media earlier this week.

Cox said: “I would like to first thank everyone at Swinton on the board and background staff. The support I have had from them in my 5 years at the club is second to none.

“Throughout highs and lows I’ve had at the club, they have always backed the team and we always won and lost as one, together.

“Thanks also to the fans who have always shown me and my family respect at the games and the support on field was always outstanding home and away.

“My proudest moment for Swinton was being made captain and getting to lead my mates out to play. I have some of my best memories playing for Swinton Lions and it’s a club I’ll always hold close to me.

“Thanks again to the club and board for making me a lifetime member, I’ll be down to support the Lions every opportunity I get.”

Paul Wood’s first season in charge, and Cox’s final year, at Swinton has been brought to an abrupt end by the scrapping of the Super 8s-style promotion/relegation play-off system between the Championship’s bottom four and League 1‘s top four.

The Lions have finished third on the ladder, and as his skipper’s retirement was announced, head coach Wood added: “”From the moment I first met Mitch Cox, it was clear he had all the qualities of a captain.

“He was respected by everyone at the club, not just for his performances on the field, but for his attitude, professionalism, and the way he carried himself away from it.

“When I arrived at Swinton, Mitch was still recovering from an operation, and the biggest challenge was holding him back rather than pushing him on.

“He wanted to be out there, giving his all, and that determination summed him up perfectly. He was never content to sit on the sidelines; he wanted to be part of the action, doing a job for the Lions.

“That drive and commitment spoke volumes about him, and it was no surprise that whenever he pulled on the shirt, he never let us down.

“Mitch’s influence extended far beyond match days. His training standards were exceptional, his effort never wavered, and he set the tone for those around him.

“He was always one of the first names on the team sheet, not only because of his quality, but because he was willing to do the hard, unseen work that every successful team relies upon.

“Even when injury kept him out, Mitch continued to support the group dropping into training, encouraging the lads, and being there on game days. That’s the measure of the man.

“I have enormous respect for him, and I’m grateful for the time we shared at Swinton. While his playing days with the Lions have come to an end, I know we’ll see him back supporting the boys, and I’ve no doubt he’ll continue to excel in life beyond rugby.

“Thanks for everything, Mitch – you’re a top lad, and I wish you every success for the future.”