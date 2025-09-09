Featherstone Rovers half-back Ben Reynolds has been handed a four-game ban for the use of foul and abusive language towards a match official, and won’t feature again this season.

Reynolds’ suspension comes after his red card late on in Fev’s 30-10 win away against Sheffield Eagles on August 31, a game which had seen him slot over five goals.

With his side already 30-4 to the good, the Rovers man took umbrage with something the referee chose to award, and was dismissed with just three minutes remaining.

The Match Review Panel hit him with a Grade E charge for ‘Foul and Abusive Language towards a Match Official’, and at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Former Leigh stalwart lands ban as Championship heavyweights handed play-off blow

Accompanied by 24 penalty points, the ban is enough to see Reynolds’ campaign brought to a premature end.

Fev – who will finish either fifth or sixth on the Championship ladder – have one game of the ‘regular’ season left to play out and have already booked their spot in the play-offs.

That last ‘regular’ season game sees them make the short trip to high-flying Bradford Bulls this weekend, but even if they were to go all the way and win the play-offs against the odds, Paul Cooke’s side would have just three games left to play this term.

Those would come in the shape of this weekend’s trip to Bradford, a play-off eliminator and then the Championship Grand Final.

Accordingly, Reynolds won’t be back in action until early on in 2026.

The RFL confirmed the outcome of his tribunal with a press release which reads: “Ben Reynolds of Featherstone Rovers pleaded guilty to a Grade E Foul and abusive language to a Match Official charge.

“He received a four match suspension and 24 penalty points.”

