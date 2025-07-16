Youngster Tommy Porter has re-joined Championship side London Broncos following his departure from League 1 outfit Swinton Lions.

Porter, who turned 21 last month, is a product of the Broncos‘ youth system having come through both their scholarship and academy.

Featuring seven times for London Skolars during his initial stint down in the capital, the hooker departed the Broncos as he moved to Manchester to begin his university degree.

During his time up north, Porter donned a shirt for both Rochdale Hornets and Swinton Lions as well as Leigh Leopards‘ reserves.

And since departing League 1 side Swinton last month, he has made the move back down south, with his return to Plough Lane sealed.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards coach weighs in on Josh Charnley saga as latest update issued

Former Leigh Leopards young gun makes London return following League 1 departure

The 21-year-old featured seven times across all competitions for Swinton this term, scoring three tries in the process, including one in his final appearance against Midlands Hurricanes.

His Broncos debut could now come as soon as this weekend when Mike Eccles’ side – who sit 10th on the Championship ladder – travel to Sheffield Eagles.

As the capital club announced his return on Wednesday afternoon, Porter shared his delight at being back at the club where it all began for him as a junior.

He said: “Having come through the scholarship and academy at Broncos, I’m delighted that I get to have a shot at first-team rugby here.

“This club means a lot to me having spent four years here previously.

“Truthfully, without the club I don’t think I would be playing rugby league today.

“I’m excited to give my all to make this club as successful as possible, on and off the pitch.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Great Britain icon makes bold England prediction for Ashes as series hits milestone