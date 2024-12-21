Following his departure from fellow League 1 outfit Swinton Lions, half-back Jordy Gibson has returned to North Wales Crusaders ahead of 2025.

Haydock-born Gibson, now 32, featured 38 times for Crusaders between 2020 and 2022, scoring 19 tries.

Those were his first appearances in the senior game in the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid having donned a shirt at amateur level for various sides including Haydock ARLFC and England’s Lionhearts.

Also signing a professional deal with Leigh – then under the ‘Centurions’ tagline – during his teenage years, but departing without making a first-team appearance, the playmaker went on to spend two seasons at Swinton following his initial exit from North Wales.

Having scored 12 tries in 55 appearances for the Lions, he now joins Crusaders for the upcoming 2025 League 1 campaign, with the Welsh outfit announcing his arrival on Saturday morning.

The veteran said: “After speaking with Foz (Carl Forster, head coach) and Simmo (Stuart Simmons, assistant coach) about the club’s plans and ambitions for the future, I really wanted to be a part of it.

“Having already played for the club in the past, knowing some of the players, staff and fans made my decision a lot easier.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and to see everyone again, there is some real talent within this group and I’m very excited to see what the future holds.”

Earlier in his career, Gibson also featured in rugby union for both Preston Grasshoppers and Liverpool St Helens RUFC.

All being well, he will record his 100th career appearance in the British game in 2025 and Crusaders boss Forster added: “Jordy is a great capture for the club.

“He’s shown in the last couple of years that he’s a Championship standard half-back and has thrived at that level.

“I’m confident he can bring that to us and lead the team. He’s a top lad who is familiar with the club and knows how we work.

“I’ve known Jordy for a long time and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

