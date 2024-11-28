Former Leigh Leopards utility sees Australia move confirmed following Super League departure

Former Leigh Leopards utility Tom Nisbet has joined Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup following his departure from the Super League club.

The 25-year-old winger left Leigh following the conclusion of the 2024 Super League campaign after two seasons with Adrian Lam’s side.

Nisbet was one of the Leopards‘ longest-serving players, having initially joined the club on loan from St Helens during the 2021 season.

The Englishman found first-team chances limited in Lam’s side – scoring five tries in 13 games – and he has now made the move to Australia to continue pursuing his rugby league dream.

Nisbet joins the young English contingent at Townsville Blackhawks, with Warrington Wolves duo Alfie Mather and Pat Irwin having also made the moves to the Queensland Cup outfit ahead of 2025.

The Blackhawks are coached by former Australia and Italy international Terry Campese, who made more than 150 career appearances in the NRL and Super League with Canberra Raiders and Hull KR respectively between 2004 and 2016.

Nisbet played his junior rugby for Newton Storm before progressing through the youth ranks at his boyhood club St Helens.

He made his first-team for St Helens in 2020 before going on to enjoy loan spells with Oldham and Leigh during his three years in the Saints first-team.

A former England Academy international, Nisbet joined Leigh on a permanent deal ahead of the 2023 campaign and proved his utility value in Lam’s side – with him being able to play wing, fullback, centre and back-row.

Nisbet has also spent time on loan at Rochdale Hornets and Widnes Vikings during his time at the Leigh Sports Village, and has now made the move to continue his career in Australia with Townsville Blackhawks.

THURSDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 St Helens star becomes latest English player to make NRLW transfer move

👉 Hull FC’s iconic all-time Super League Dream Team including FOUR hometown heroes

👉 Super League coaches ranked by worst win percentage including 2024 duo and Great Britain icon