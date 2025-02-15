Former Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan joins new club Down Under for 2025

Matt Moylan has joined Central Coast Division Rugby League outfit Kincumber Colts for 2025 following his departure from Leigh Leopards.

Moylan, who turned 33 last June, announced his retirement from professional rugby league soon after the end of the 2024 campaign.

Cutting short his time at Leigh as a result of his retirement, the one-time Kangaroos international spent 12 months with the Leopards.

Featuring 26 times across all competitions, he scored six tries and chipped in with 57 goals to help Adrian Lam’s side into the Super League play-offs.

Having also represented New South Wales in State of Origin, the veteran’s stint in Super League came off the back of an NRL career which saw him make close to 200 first-grade appearances between Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks.

And though he has now hung up his boots where the professional game is concerned, he will pull the boots on again for amateur outfit Kincumber this year.

The Colts are one-time winners of the Central Coast Division, with that sole success coming back in 2012.

Moylan will link up with Super League cult hero David Fifita at the MacKillop Oval, with the Wakefield Trinity icon taking charge as captain-coach for 2025.

Fifita’s brother Andrew will do the same for fellow Central Coast outfit Woy Woy.

Kincumber announced Moylan’s signing via social media earlier this week, writing on Facebook: 🌟 Big news alert, Colts fans! 🌟

“We’re over the moon to welcome the legendary MATT MOYLAN to the Kincumber Colts RLFC family! 🏉✨

“With an impressive career across the NRL, Super League, and international stages, Matt is ready to bring his magic to our field in 2025! 💪🔥

“📊 Career Highlights:

– 191 NRL games

– 26 Super League games

– 1 Prime Ministers XIII game

– 3 NSW Origin Games

– 1 Australian Game

“Matt’s skill and experience will be a game-changer for us, and we can’t wait to see him in action! 🙌 Let’s give Matt and his family a warm Colts welcome! ❤️”

