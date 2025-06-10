Former Leeds Rhinos young gun enters open market following Championship departure

Former Leeds Rhinos young gun Joe Hird has departed Championship club Halifax Panthers with immediate effect, and is now back on the open market as a result.

Versatile forward Hird, who was the Rhinos’ academy captain during his time at Headingley – had been with Fax since last July.

Having joined from fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles, the 22-year-old featured 16 times across all competitions in a Panthers shirt, and penned a new two-year deal ahead of the 2025 campaign.

But as we approach the halfway mark of the season, he’s now departed The Shay.

Hird’s time as a Leeds player didn’t bring a senior appearance, but did see him spend time out on loan with both Cornwall and Hunslet as well as representing Yorkshire Academy in an Origin Series against Lancashire

After leaving the Rhinos, he linked up with Sheffield and went on to don a shirt as a loanee for Keighley Cougars, Rochdale Hornets and Dewsbury Rams prior to his move to Halifax.

Still awaiting his first try at senior level, the youngster’s career appearance tally now sits at 51 having gained plenty of experience across both the Championship and League 1.

The Panthers – who sit fifth on the Championship ladder – announced his exit via social media on Tuesday afternoon, posting on X: “The club can confirm that young forward Joe Hird has been granted a release from his contract with immediate effect.

“We’d like to thank Joe for all his efforts in blue and white and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

