Ambitious Championship club Newcastle Thunder have landed a major signing for 2026 after capturing former Leeds Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa.

The Fijian has signed a one-year deal at the Thunder as they continue to build a squad that will aim to compete in the Championship in 2026.

Vuniyayawa has spent a prolonged period of his career in England, first with the Rhinos after joining the club during the 2021 season. He made 16 appearances for Leeds in total.

That led to a move across Super League to Salford Red Devils, where Vuniyayawa featured over 50 times in all competitions for the club before dropping down to the Championship to play for Featherstone Rovers last year.

However, he has now left Rovers after their well-documented financial issues at the end of last season and will now remain in the Championship after agreeing to relocate to the North East.

