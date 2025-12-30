Former Leeds Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa makes shock Championship move
Ambitious Championship club Newcastle Thunder have landed a major signing for 2026 after capturing former Leeds Rhinos prop King Vuniyayawa.
The Fijian has signed a one-year deal at the Thunder as they continue to build a squad that will aim to compete in the Championship in 2026.
Vuniyayawa has spent a prolonged period of his career in England, first with the Rhinos after joining the club during the 2021 season. He made 16 appearances for Leeds in total.
That led to a move across Super League to Salford Red Devils, where Vuniyayawa featured over 50 times in all competitions for the club before dropping down to the Championship to play for Featherstone Rovers last year.
However, he has now left Rovers after their well-documented financial issues at the end of last season and will now remain in the Championship after agreeing to relocate to the North East.
“I’m really excited to be joining Newcastle Thunder for the upcoming season,” said Vuniyayawa. “This is a great opportunity for me, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping the team achieve success. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the support here, and I’m ready to contribute my best to the squad.”
Newcastle head coach Graham Steadman admitted the arrival of Vuniyayawa was significant in their bid to make an impact in the Championship in 2026.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have King on board,” he said.
“His experience, passion, and work ethic are exactly what we need to complement our squad moving forward. He is a proven player at both the domestic and international levels, and I’m confident that King will make a big impact with us. We are building something special here in the North East, and King’s arrival is a fantastic addition to that.”
