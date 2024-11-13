Former Leeds Rhinos president closes in on Hull FC takeover with key milestone reached

Former Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill – who was listed as Yorkshire’s 42nd wealthiest businessman last year – is closing in on a takeover of fellow Super League outfit Hull FC, the club have revealed.

65-year-old Thirkill, a lifelong Rhinos supporter, officially departed his role as Leeds’ President earlier this month having held the post from 2019.

With a net worth of circa £175 million, the former apprentice bricklayer is set to take ownership of Hull alongside David Hood OBE, a technology entrepreneur.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League club’s retention priority for 2025 with over 120 players heading for open market

‘I will be delighted to hand over the reins to Andrew as the club’s new chairman’

Hailing from the suburb of Meanwhood, Thirkill is the father of Stephanie, who has been in a relationship with FC’s Director of Rugby Richie Myler since 2022.

Confirming that Thirkill and Hood’s takeover is close to completion, current Airlie Birds owner Adam Pearson released a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

That statement reads: “After positive and detailed investment discussions, I am delighted to announce that the club has entered into and agreed an exclusivity period with successful Yorkshire businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood OBE.

“This will allow them to complete the process of the transfer of one-hundred percent ownership of Hull FC in an orderly manner.

“Andrew is the chairman of ‘Age Partnership and Pure Retirement’; David was joint founder of Pace PLC and is the chairman of private aviation company ‘Multiflight’ at Leeds Bradford Airport.

“The new owners have committed to provide sufficient funding to allow the club to regain its Grade A status, and provide the club with a new management structure and team to improve its ranking in that grade.

“I will be delighted to hand over the reins to Andrew as the club’s new chairman – his love for the sport of rugby league and passion for success provides a perfect combination for the club to thrive once more under his leadership and guidance; emphasised by his long-standing position as President of Leeds Rhinos, along with an outstanding business career over many years.”

Harrogate-born Pearson, who turns 60 later this month, purchased the Black and Whites back in July 2011 and will continue to be involved behind the scenes.

He added: “After thirteen years of ownership, it has been critically important to me to transfer the club into the right hands, and this event certainly ticks all those boxes.

“I will continue to assist the new board in business matters in relation to the club in a consultancy capacity. Director of Rugby Richie Myler will continue to control all playing matters, and our coaching and performance departments.

“This change of ownership heralds a bright future for Hull FC. We need all of our supporters to rally together to restore unity and pride in our famous club.

“The club will again have a powerful board to enable the team to compete at the right end of Super League.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby league team revealed for Rob Burrow ‘745 Game’ including Leeds Rhinos legends