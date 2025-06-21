Former Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand has signed for local Australian side Junee Diesels, after the conclusion of the French Super XIII season.

The French international was part of the Albi side that lifted the French top division title last month, after joining the club from Leeds at the end of the 2024 season.

Goudemand made 112 Super League appearances across his stints with the Rhinos and Les Dracs, after making his debut in 2018. He has also won 15 caps for France to date.

Mickael Goudemand makes surprise move to Australia

The forward’s switch was confirmed via the club’s Facebook page, with him making his debut for the club this weekend.

“Congratulations to Mickael Goudemand on his First Grade debut today,” a post read on their social media channels. “Welcome to the Diesels family and we look forward to the rest of the season.”

His new employers current compete in Rugby League Group Nine, which is a local competition in based in Wagga Wagga. He will play for the club for the rest of their 2025 campaign.

After beginning his professional career with French side Avignon, the versatile forward enjoyed a brief spell with Dewsbury Rams in 2017 before joining Catalans in 2018. In his first season with Les Dracs, he helped the club win the Challenge Cup.

He later went onto play 99 games across his six-year spell in Perpignan, and later joined Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2024 campaign, on an inital two-year deal.

He made 18 appearances in his one and only season for the West Yorkshire outfit, prior to his early departure at the end of that campaign following the arrival of new head coach Brad Arthur. Fellow French international, Justin Sangare, was also shown the exit door soon after.

Goudemand has since headed back over the channel to join Albi, helping the club clinch the 2025 Super XIII title.

