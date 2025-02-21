Former Leeds Rhinos man Luis Roberts joins League 1 side after Headingley release

Former Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils man Luis Roberts has signed for League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes for the 2025 season.

The back, who can both centre and wing, was released by the Rhinos at the end of last season, and had been left without a club as a result.

Roberts’ career began with Salford back in 2020, and made two appearances before signing for Swinton Lions. He later had further spells with Leigh and Widnes before joining Leeds at the start of the 2023 season. During his time at Headingley, he made 24 appearances and scored five tries.

The back has also won two Test caps for Wales at the time of writing.

Commenting on the news, Roberts said: “I’m really excited to have signed with the Hurricanes for the 2025 season. I can’t wait for the Betfred League One campaign to get started this weekend and to be able to rip in with the rest of the squad.”

Hurricanes head coach Mark Dunning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Luis and his family to the Canes and our wider family.”

“When I was made aware of Luis’ availability and his eagerness to join the group, it was a no brainer to sign him. Luis is an international player with experience at the top level of our game and I was amazed to hear he was without a club and potentially lost to our game altogether.”

“We have welcomed him in to the group where he will instantly creates competition and bring a lot of strike on our edges. He’s a good lad with a real side before self mentality, meaning he will fit in to our group of lads very well.”

Roberts is also now available to make his debut in Midlands’ season opener against Goole Vikings this weekend.

The news also comes following former Hull FC and Leeds man Jack Walker revealing he had also been offered a deal to join the ambitious League 1 outfit.

“I got offered (a contract) by Midlands Hurricanes, he said on his TikTok channel. “Which was an unbelievable offer for League 1 with the money, but it just wasn’t enough money.”

“I was swaying that way though to be fair, but Sheffield came in and they were very, very keen.”

