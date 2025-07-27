Former Leeds Rhinos forward facing ‘serious criminal charges’ Down Under

Former Leeds Rhinos and NRL forward Zane Tetevano will appear in an Australian court next month, faced with ‘serious criminal charges’, according to reports Down Under.

Tetevano departed Leeds towards the end of the 2023 campaign having suffered a stroke earlier that year which had appeared to have brought an end to his career.

The veteran returned to the field later that year for the Cook Islands though, and then penned a contract with NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs for 2024.

Spending his time with the Bulldogs playing at second-grade level, he has since joined Newcastle Rugby League outfit Wyong Roos, and it’s in a Wyong court where his case will be heard.

Australian outlet ‘The Western Weekender‘ report that the 34-year-old is ‘dealing with serious criminal charges and faces sentencing’.

According to that report, two days have been set aside in August for his court case, with Tetevano set to appear in person on the second day.

When he appears, it will be in relation to an AVO (Apprehended Violence Order).

The Tokoroa native – whose CV also includes appearances for both the Māori All Stars and the Combined Nations All Stars – will have to answer an application for an AVO against him.

Tetevano was previously sentenced to 18 months in jail for a number of assaults on a former partner back in 2014. He never served any time in jail though as the sentence was reduced on appeal.

That sentence came during his time as a Newcastle Knights player, with his NRL career halted until three years later when it eventually resumed with Sydney Roosters, winning the Grand Final against Melbourne Storm in 2018.

Tetevano also went on to don a shirt for Penrith Panthers ahead of his move to Leeds in 2021, for whom he featured in the 2022 Super League Grand Final.

