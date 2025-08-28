Brian McDermott is set to be interviewed for the head coach position at Newcastle Knights as the NRL outfit search for a successor to the outgoing Adam O’Brien.

McDermott enjoyed a hugely successful spell in charge of Leeds Rhinos between 2011 and 2018, guiding them to four Super League titles and a glorious treble in 2015.

The Daily Telegraph report that Newcastle will draw up a short-list of five candidates before interviewing potential coaches to replace O’Brien following his decision to quit his post.

‘McDermott on five-strong shortlist’

They say senior players including Kalyn Ponga will also be consulted by Newcastle management before they appoint the new coach.

O’Brien and the Knights formally announced on Thursday morning that the next two games will be his last, ending his time as the second-longest serving Newcastle coach in the club’s history.

O’Brien confirmed he approached the club about a settlement feeling the time was right for a new voice.

The Knights will now turn their attention to finding his long-term replacement. Incoming chief executive Peter Parr and the club’s new head of football Chris James will lead the search.

It is understood the pair will draw up a hit-list of would-be candidates with Sydney Roosters assistants Justin Holbrook and Matt King also reported to be in contention as well as former Knights player John Morris.

The trio are expected to be sounded out to gauge their interest along with current assistant coaches Blake Green and ex-Bradford Bulls prop McDermott.

The Telegraph say that another contender is St George Illawarra assistant coach Dean Young but that current Leeds boss Brad Arthur will not be considered for the job.

The report claimed the Roosters would be prepared to allow Holbrook to quit his post at the end of the season despite agreeing to a three year contract to be Trent Robinson’s assistant.

The former St Helens boss is in his second year at the Roosters.

