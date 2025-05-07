Former Leeds Rhinos star Paul Momirovski has announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect.

Momirovski left the Rhinos at the end of last season. That paved the way for the Super League club to launch a move to sign Maika Sivo for the 2025 season – though he suffered a season-ending injury before playing a competitive game.

But Momirovski has now confirmed his own decision to walk away from the game. He was initially lined up to return to Australia at the end of last season but instead, Momirovski agreed a deal to sign for French club Lezignan in Elite 1.

Taking to Instagram to confirm his decision, Momirovski revealed he would no longer be playing professional rugby league.

He wrote: “That’s a wrap. After years of chasing this dream, it’s time to hang it up. Grateful for every team that took a chance on me, every teammate I’ve had, and all the lessons this game taught me.



“Thanks for the memories @sydneyroosters @penrithpanthers@storm @nrl_weststigers @leedsrhinos@lezignan13 — excited (and a little nervous) for whatever’s next.”

Momirovski joined Leeds at the beginning of last season. He would go on to make 24 Super League appearances for the Rhinos. However, he was let go at the end of the 2024 campaign despite being under contract.

That allowed the Rhinos more room to move in the overseas market, with Momirovski making the decision to relocate to Elite 1.

But with that season now over and his initial short-term contract at Lezignan up, the centre has made the call to retire. He has enjoyed spells at the likes of Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers throughout his NRL career.

And at the age of just 28, Momirovski has decided to call it a day and walk away from the professional game.