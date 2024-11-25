Zane Tetevano and Joey Leilua, who amassed a combined 93 appearances in the British game, have linked up Down Under ahead of 2025 and will don a shirt together for Wyong Roos.

Versatile forward Tetevano, an NRL winner in 2018 and 2019 with Sydney Roosters, saw his re-signing announced in October having initially linked up with the Central Coast Division Rugby League outfit in July.

He had initially been set to join the Roos when he departed Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2023 campaign, but was handed a one-year deal by NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs.

Not featuring for the Bulldogs though, he departed in July and linked up with Wyong, who he had played for during the club’s time in the New South Wales Cup earlier on in his career.

A Cook Islands and New Zealand international, the 34-year-old featured 47 times for Leeds in total between 2021 and 2023, appearing in the Super League Grand Final in 2022.

Suffering a stroke the following year, he wouldn’t don a shirt again for the Rhinos, but returned to action for the Cook Islands before returning Down Under.

Former Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers stars to link up Down Under for 2025

He will be joined at Wyong next year by ex-Featherstone ace Leilua, who played 46 times for Rovers between 2022 and 2023.

The 15-time Samoa international, who will turn 33 in December, also has well over 200 NRL games on his CV with two Grand Final appearances made Down Under.

Following his exit from Featherstone at the end of the 2023 campaign, he linked up with Country Rugby League outfit Dapto Canaries.

And circa 12 months on, he’s now seen his signing announced by Wyong for 2025.

The Roos – who finished 6th in a nine-team division in 2024 – also have Max Buderus in their ranks, the nephew of former Leeds star Danny.

