Former Leeds and Leigh young gun pens fresh League 1 deal for 2026

Former Leeds Rhinos and Leigh youngster Luis Roberts has committed his future to Midlands Hurricanes: signing a new deal for 2026 with the League 1 outfit.

Roberts – who turned 23 in March – linked up with Midlands ahead of this season following his release from Leeds.

The outside-back has scored six tries in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Hurricanes so far this term, with Mark Dunning‘s side currently sat fourth on the ladder in the third tier.

Now, he has put pen to paper on a fresh contract at the Alexander Stadium, and will remain a Midlands player until at least the end of 2026.

Two-time Wales international Roberts featured 24 times for Leeds between 2023 and 2024, scoring five tries.

Prior, he had donned a shirt six times for hometown side Leigh during their 2022 promotion campaign, the club’s last under the ‘Centurions’ tagline.

As Midlands announced his new deal, he said: “I am very excited to be staying with the Canes for another year and it was a very easy decision to put pen to paper!

“The lads here are amazing, as are the coaching staff, but to have an owner who truly believes in growing the club makes for an environment that you just don’t want to leave. I can’t wait to keep making history with this club in 2026!”

Roberts now has a total of 74 senior appearances in the club game on his CV having represented Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions, Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls as well as the aforementioned trio of Leigh, Leeds and the Hurricanes.

The announcement of his new contract comes ahead of next weekend’s trip to Swinton in a meeting between two of League 1‘s current top four.

Head coach Dunning added: “We’re delighted that Luis has committed to the club for another year at least.

“Since arriving at the club, Luis has brought great quality and professionalism and it’s fantastic to see him with a smile on his face and enjoying his rugby again.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to progress with the Canes badge on his chest.”

