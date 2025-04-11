Former Knights captain talks England eligibility

Newcastle Knight’s hooker Jayden Brailey has thrown his hat in the ring to play rugby league for England.

The former Knights club captain was born in New South Wales, but is eligible for the Three Lions due to his mother being born in Liverpool, England.

“I’m considering it,” said Brailey.

The 29-year-old debuted for the Sharks in 2017 against the Wigan Warriors in the World Cup Challenge, taking over the number nine jersey from the retiring Michael Ennis, before moving to the Knights in 2020.

The former Australian school boy representative has played a total of 134 matches in the NRL – 64 of which were for the Sharks.

Brailey told NBN News on Wednesday: “It’s something I’ve thought about – and obviously there’s the world cup next year as well.”

“It’s definitely something I’m going to make some conversations around – whether it’s this year or next year, I’m not too sure – it would be pretty cool to do one day for sure and represent those two special people in my life,” he said.

After a couple of solid seasons at the Hunter club, the crafty dummy-half was made club captain during their 2022 campaign.

After sustaining two serious leg injuries during his Knights career, Brailey made his return to the field in 2024 and continues to provide plenty of leadership and toughness in the middle of the park.

The Knight’s hooker has been named in the nine jersey to take on the West Tigers on Sunday.

New contract

Last month, the Canberra Raiders announced the hooker had signed a two-year deal to join “The Green Machine” in the Australian capital from 2026.

Raiders NRL Recruitment Manager Joel Carbone said Brailey’s signing gives the Raiders an experienced hooker who is proven at NRL level.

“We’re excited to have Jayden join the club from 2026 and know we have a player coming to us with valuable NRL experience and leadership qualities,” Carbone said. “We look forward to Jayden joining us in 2026 and wish him the best for the remainder of his time in Newcastle,” said Carbone.

English Eligibility

The new development comes following NRL’s multicultural round put a spotlight on international eligibility.

Brailey is not the first Australian born NRL player to want to play for England.

Sydney Roosters utility Victor Radley sacrificed his New South Wales State of Origin career to switch his allegiance to England in 2021 for the Rugby League World Cup in England.

Other players who qualify for England include Melbourne and Roosters halves Jahrome Hughes and Sam Walker respectively.