Former Hull FC and Bradford Bulls forward Franklin Pele has been given a surprise opportunity to return to the NRL in 2027.

Pele has been featuring for South Sydney Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup side throughout 2026, and has seemingly made enough of an impression upon the Bunnies.

In a similar fashion to how Matt Dufty reinvigorated his NRL career earlier this year, Souths have given Pele a lifeline at the highest level after opting to award him with a train and trial contract.

Pele set for NRL return

Pele’s career at the highest level looked as though it would be over when he left Bradford Bulls under acrimonious circumstances during the 2025 season. He walked out on Bradford and ultimately finished that year playing rugby union in France, it emerged.

But he returned to Australia at the start of this season and was able to secure a contract in the lower grades playing for South Sydney in the New South Wales Cup.

He ultimately featured nine times for the team, scoring three tries and seemingly making a big impression. And now, he has been given a path back to the NRL by Wayne Bennett.

He will feature for Souths throughout pre-season and hope to do enough to earn a contract for the 2027 season to become part of the wider squad at the Rabbitohs.

That would seal a remarkable return to the NRL for Pele, three years after originally leaving the competition to head to England.

Franklin Pele’s career so far

Still only 25 years of age, Pele made his debut in the competition for Cronulla Sharks in 2021. He then featured six times for Canterbury Bulldogs before making the move to England in 2024 with Hull FC.

Pele played nine times in total for Hull, as well as having a short-term loan deal for York Knights before switching across Yorkshire to play for Bradford Bulls.

He played 27 times for Bradford, scoring 11 tries before a controversial exit from the club.

However, he now looks set to be given a second chance in the NRL by Souths, who have again given another ex-Super League star the chance of returning to the elite competition.