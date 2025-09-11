Former Hull KR star seals rugby union switch following League 1 exit

Former Super League star Thomas Minns has linked up with rugby union outfit Hull RUFC following his departure from League 1 side Goole Vikings.

Leeds-born Minns joined Goole ahead of the 2025 campaign, and went on to score ten tries in 13 appearances for them across all competitions.

In what was their debut campaign in the ‘professional’ section of the British rugby league pyramid, the Vikings finished seventh in League 1, with their season concluding last weekend as they were beaten 12-6 at home by second-placed Workington Town.

Having turned 31 earlier this month, Minns was among seven departures announced by Goole ahead of that final game, with their press release stating that he would be switching codes to union.

And it has not taken long for that move to be announced, with National League Two North outfit Hull RUFC, who have just started their new campaign, his destination.

Prior to linking up with Goole at the start of this year, Minns had spent a few years playing union following his departure from Wakefield Trinity.

Trinity were the last club he represented in Super League as he neared the end of a career which also saw him don a shirt for Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos, Featherstone Rovers and Hull KR.

Minns tasted both relegation and promotion with the Robins having spent three seasons with them between 2016 and 2018.

His signing was announced by Hull RUFC earlier this week via social media.

The union side have also snapped up his Goole team-mate Reece Dean, who featured 18 times across all competitions for the Vikings this term and kicked 48 goals.

Dean, a product of Hull FC’s youth system, also slotted over two drop goals and scored a sole try which came in July against Keighley Cougars.

