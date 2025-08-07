Penrith premiership winner Jack Cogger is closing in on a return to the club, sparking a three-way halves frenzy right across the NRL.

According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, Cogger has been told he can leave the Newcastle Knights, which could spark a crazy three-way transfer situation, with current Penrith ace Brad Schneider and the Dolphins’ Sean O’Sullivan all also headed to other clubs within this newly formed chain.

It is understood that Cogger has already held talks about returning to Penrith, which would see him leave the Knights 12 months before his contract expires. During his first stint with the Panthers, he made 13 first-grade appearances.

Meanwhile, Penrith half Brad Schneider is having talks with the Dolphins over a possible move there, while current Dolphins half Sean O’Sullivan has been linked with a move to Canterbury Bulldogs to sit alongside the inexperienced half-back duo of Lachlan Galvin and Mitchell Woods.

Schneider has proven to be a solid backup to Cleary since joining Penrith from Canberra Raiders in 2024, playing 26 games in the past two years. He was an unused substitute on the Penrith bench during last year’s NRL Grand Final against the Melbourne Storm, and has shown his versatility in recent weeks, playing both in the halves and at hooker as well.

It is understood that the former Hull KR star’s move to the Dolphins would be for 12 months, which has kept the door ajar for Warrington Wolves and England half-back George Williams to sign with the club for 2027.

Rumours began circulating earlier this season that Williams, who has NRL experience following his time with the Canberra Raiders, was set for a move to the Dolphins, but they and Warrington were unable to agree to a transfer fee.

Williams has 12 months left on his contract at the Wire, and it is understood he will fulfil that deal and remain at the club until the end of next season.

