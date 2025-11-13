Former Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell will make a surprise return to rugby league in 2026 a year on from retiring from the professional game.

Parcell called time on his illustrious career at the end of last year, with his final match the Robins’ Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

He had considered staying on and playing in England this year but ultimately returned to Australia with his young family.

But Parcell will now lace up his boots again in 2026 after agreeing a deal to play in the Queensland Cup, according to fresh reports in Australia.

The hooker has signed for the Western Clydesdales, which marks a return to play under the Walker brothers, Ben and Shane, who are in charge of the struggling side in 2026.

Parcell was in the Ipswich Jets side led by the Walker brothers in 2015, which won the premiership in the competition. Ten years later, he has been lured out of retirement to try and inspire a turnaround in the Clydesdales’ fortunes.

Parcell began his NRL career with Brisbane Broncos before making the switch to Manly Sea Eagles in 2016. The following season, he headed to Super League after agreeing a long-term deal with Leeds Rhinos.

In his first year in England, he helped the Rhinos win the 2017 Super League Grand Final with victory over Castleford, with Parcell remaining at Headingley until midway through 2019, when he joined Hull KR.

That deal was made permanent in 2020 and the hooker enjoyed five seasons with the Robins in total, playing a part in their rise to become one of Super League’s elite sides.

He was unable to help them win their first major trophy in almost 40 years, appearing in defeats to Leigh in the Challenge Cup final and Wigan in the Grand Final.

But Parcell is now seemingly going around again for one more time back home.