Former Hull KR star makes rugby union switch as brothers’ link-up confirmed
Former Super League star Greg Minikin has made the move into rugby union, joining National League 2 North outfit Hull Ionians and linking up with brother Lewis.
Minikin, who turned 30 in March, amassed 223 senior appearances in league having most recently donned the shirt of Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers in the 2024 campaign.
Scoring 96 tries in his career, including a hat-trick in his sole appearance for England Knights on the international front, he played more than 100 games at Super League level between Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.
Now, the outside-back will ply his trade in the fourth tier of the union pyramid with the Ionians, who brother Lewis also represents.
Born in Knaresborough, Minikin was a Super League Grand Finalist during his time with Castleford, lining up in their 2017 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.
The veteran’s rugby league CV also includes York and Batley Bulldogs, and his move into union with Ionians for their upcoming 2025/26 campaign was announced earlier this week.
He said: “I’m really excited to be joining Hull Ionians this season.
“I’ve always heard great things about the club, and my time here so far has lived up to that – everyone’s been so welcoming and the lads have been brilliant throughout pre-season.
“The chance to play alongside my brother was a big reason for joining, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together as a group this year.
“It’s hard not to get excited about what’s ahead.”
Come the start of the season next month, Minikin will compete in the same division as former Salford young gun Billy Glover, whose move from the Red Devils to National League 2 North side Preston Grasshoppers was announced earlier this week.
