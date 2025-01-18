Former Hull KR star Zach Dockar-Clay, whose name was circulated to Super League clubs throughout last year, has secured an NRL lifeline for 2025 according to reports in Australia.

Dockar-Clay moved to Rovers in 2017, and helped the club secure promotion back to Super League in their first season in the Championship.

Capable of playing at half-back or hooker, Dockar-Clay then returned to Australia, spending time in the lower grades with clubs including Townsville Blackhawks and Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles before getting his breakthrough in the NRL in 2022 with Canterbury.

Dockar-Clay then signed for Sydney Roosters at the beginning of this year and made six appearances for the club – but it did not look as though he would be retained for 2025.

However, that has now changed, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Dockar-Clay is going to be offered a lifeline and a new deal for the upcoming season to ensure he remains in the NRL.

Dockar-Clay will be given a spot in the Roosters’ top 30 according to the report, with Trent Robinson’s side looking for more depth in the halves and hooking department.

The 29-year-old has admitted at recent stages that he was open to a second stint in England, but it looks as though he is going to be given another opportunity to make his mark in the NRL.

Dockar-Clay made almost 20 appearances for Rovers during his one season in England, before being granted an early release from his contract after the club secured promotion back to Super Lague for the 2018 campaign.

And any notion of him returning to England once again now appears to be put on hold for the time being, with Dockar-Clay set to remain with the Roosters.

