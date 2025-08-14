Former Hull KR star lands new NRL club as playmaker’s Wembley experience hailed

Former Hull KR star Brad Schneider will join the Dolphins for 2026 from fellow NRL outfit Penrith Panthers having penned a one-year deal.

Half-back Schneider was a firm fan favourite during his time at Craven Park. Having arrived in early July 2023 on a short-term deal until the end of that season, he kicked the winning drop goal on debut at Headingley as the Robins beat Leeds Rhinos.

He then repeated the feat on his next appearance, and at the same venue, as Willie Peters’ side beat Wigan Warriors in Golden Point extra time to reach the Challenge Cup final.

An appearance at Wembley would follow in the August, though KR that time around were unforgettably beaten under the arch in Golden Point by Leigh.

Schneider’s time as a Robins player saw him play 12 games in total, scoring three tries and kicking 40 goals as they reached the Super League play-off semi-finals.

After departing Craven Park, Adelaide-born Schneider linked up with NRL kings Penrith Panthers and played 14 games en-route to the Grand Final last term Down Under.

Having been their unused 18th man against Wigan in the World Club Challenge, he was then an unused interchange in the Grand Final triumph over Melbourne Storm.

The 24-year-old will depart Penrith at the end of this year, and his next destination has now been revealed, with the Dolphins announcing his signing.

Headed up by former St Helens boss Kristian Woolfe, the Dolphins will also have current Saints and England forward Morgan Knowles in their ranks next term.

Chief executive Terry Reader said: “Brad is a great signing for us as someone who has the experience of being part of the Panthers’ 2024 Premiership as well as playing in a Challenge Cup Final in front of a packed Wembley Stadium.

“He gives us another great option in an important position as we continue to build our roster for the future.”

Having played of Canberra Raiders in the NRL before his move to KR, Schneider has made a total of 51 first-grade appearances to date, featuring on both sides of the globe.

