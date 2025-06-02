Half-back Matty Beharrell has departed Hunslet due to increased work and family commitments, the newly-promoted Championship club have confirmed.

Beharrell began his career with Hull KR, and made his senior bow for the Robins back in April 2013 in an 84-6 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Now 31, he first joined Hunslet since midway through the 2022 campaign, and then returned again partway through 2023.

All in, the playmaker scored ten tries and 191 goals in the Parksiders’ colours as well as kicking four drop goals to amass a total of 426 points in 56 appearances.

The veteran helped lead them to promotion after winning the League 1 play-offs last term, but hasn’t been able to feature since mid-March this year, and has now parted ways with the Championship side.

Former Hull KR playmaker searching for next destination following Championship departure

When Beharrell – who spent a chunk of his time at the South Leeds Stadium as Hunslet’s captain – departed Hull KR more than a decade ago, he linked up with Newcastle Thunder.

As well as KR, Thunder and Hunslet, he also has games on his CV for Swinton Lions, Keighley Cougars, Doncaster and Dewsbury Rams, with the milestone of 250 career appearances now within touching distance.

As his exit from was announced, he said: “It’s been a pleasure to play for and captain Hunslet, and I’d especially like to thank the fans who have always been supportive of myself and the team.

“My best wishes go to all at the club going forward.”

The half-back is also closing in on the milestone of 2,500 career points, needing less than 50 more to hit that figure.

Hunslet’s Director of Rugby Darren Higgins added: “Matty will forever be remembered at this club for his outstanding form and leadership as we successfully negotiated the play-offs last season.

“We thank him for his contributions and wish him every success for the future.”

Dean Muir’s Parksiders currently sit bottom of the Championship, level on points with London Broncos, having lost nine of their first 11 league games since promotion.

They are next in action on June 15 when they travel to Featherstone Rovers, who this weekend are involved in the 1895 Cup final, taking on York under the Wembley arch.

