Former Hull KR and St Helens prop Greg Richards has returned to hometown club Barrow Raiders in 2026 after agreeing a one-year deal with the Cumbrian club.

Richards started his career with Barrow as a youngster before moving into the Saints’ academy system. He quickly established himself as a part of their squad, playing in their 2014 Super League Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors.

Spells at the likes of Rovers and Leigh followed later in his career before Richards settled in France after signing for Toulouse Olympique.

He was part of their squad that won the Championship Grand Final this year, but will now head back to where it all began after signing for the Raiders next season.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Barrow,” he said. “It’s my hometown club and I used to watch them as a kid, so to be able to represent the town is amazing.

“I can’t wait to get started with the team, and hopefully we can have a good year.”

Barrow coach Paul Crarey admitted he was thrilled to sign a player with Richards’ experience – and bring a proud product of Cumbrian rugby league back to the region to boot.

“It’s great news that we can announce the signing of a former Super League forward in Greg Richards,” Crarey said.

“Greg is a Barrow lad who wants to play for his hometown team. He brings massive experience and will be a major asset for us next year, in what is already building towards an exciting Championship season.”

Raiders director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “From our initial conversations with Greg, it was clear how much it meant to get the chance to represent his hometown club.

“This is a full circle moment for Greg. He enjoyed real success coming through at St Helens and has gone on to play for several top clubs in the UK and abroad.

“He returns to England hungry to prove himself in Barrow Raiders colours, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him into our group.”