Former Hull KR and Salford star to hang up boots following milestone game

Former Hull KR and Salford Red Devils star Kris Welham will hang up his boots this weekend following the 450th game of his professional career.

Hull-born Welham, who played more than 250 games in Super League between 2007 and 2020, turned 38 in March.

The veteran centre has spent the last four seasons of his career with Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles, racking up more than 100 games in their colours.

Welham will bow out of the game after the Eagles’ final game of the season at home against Barrow Raiders on Sunday afternoon, with Craig Lingard’s side aiming to ensure they don’t finish lower than tenth on the ladder this term.

Welham began his career with Hull KR, playing close to 200 games for the Robins.

He visited Craven Park last week to film the video put out on social media by Sheffield on Thursday evening which announced his decision to retire.

This Sunday, Kris Welham will step onto the field for the very last time, hanging up his boots after an incredible career. Fittingly, he'll mark the occasion with his 450th career appearance as we take on Barrow Raiders at the Steel City Stadium.

As well as Hull KR, one-time England Knights international Welham established himself as a cult hero at Salford, who he lined up for in both the 2019 Super League Grand Final and 2020 Challenge Cup final.

The Red Devils lost those showpieces to St Helens and Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford and Wembley respectively, with the latter taking place behind closed doors during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

His CV also includes appearances for Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and Midlands Hurricanes in addition to current club Sheffield, with close to 200 tries scored in his first 449 career games.

