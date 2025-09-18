Former Hull KR and Leigh ace Ryan Shaw has opted to hang up his boots, saying his body ‘can’t really cope’ with the strain of the game any longer.

Winger Shaw, who will turn 33 later this month, has spent the last five seasons with Championship outfit Barrow Raiders.

Featuring 86 times for the Cumbrian side, he has taken his senior career appearance tally above the 250-mark, with over 100 tries scored.

Barrow announced Shaw’s decision to retire on Thursday evening, and he hangs up his boots on the back of a campaign which saw him score four tries in seven appearances for Paul Crarey‘s side as they finished ninth in the Championship.

Former Hull KR and Leigh star hangs up boots as injuries take toll on veteran

A Cumbrian native, Shaw‘s professional rugby league journey began with Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

He eventually departed Cheshire without registering a first-team appearance at the end of the 2014 campaign, but had donned a shirt as a loanee or on dual-registration for Leigh, hometown club Barrow, Swinton Lions and London by then.

During that short stint at London, he also made his Super League bow: and would go on to rack up close to 50 top-flight appearances in total.

As his retirement was announced, Shaw said: “I’ve really enjoyed my career. Time just goes so fast really.

“I think it was 2012 when I first made my debut for Barrow, and it seems like two minutes ago!

“I left home at 16 to move to Warrington, and rugby league has been part of my life throughout. Saying that, I want to be fit for the rest of my life and not wreck my body.

“You get to the point where your body can’t really cope with it, so I’m ready. That’s the reason why I’ve made the decision to retire.”

Shaw – who had a brief stint in rugby union with Leeds Tykes – also went on to represent Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and Leigh on a permanent basis prior to linking back up with the Raiders in 2021.

Kicking more than 500 goals throughout his career, the veteran was a promotion winner in his first year back with his hometown club.

Raiders head coach Crarey said: “Ryan has been a magnificent player for his hometown club and will be remembered by us all for his magnificent touchline conversion against Rochdale away that virtually secured our promotion to the Championship.

“We have really tried to look after him this year with his game time, as he has a number of issues with his knees and the rest of his body.

“He will go down in history as one of the best goal-kickers this club has ever seen.

“Shawy is a proper character, on and off the field, and it’s been a pleasure having him with us. We all wish him well in his retirement.”

