Former Hull KR ace makes League 1 switch as next destination confirmed

Experienced half-back Matty Beharrell has returned for a second stint at League 1 outfit Keighley, joining the Cougars on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his exit from Championship side Hunslet.

Beharrell began his career with Hull KR, and made his senior bow for the Robins back in April 2013 in an 84-6 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

He had enjoyed two stints with Hunslet since 2022, scoring 426 points in their colours and leading them to promotion back to the Championship as captain last term.

But due to increased work and family commitments, he departed the Parksiders earlier this week, and has now linked back up with Keighley until the end of 2027.

Now 31, the playmaker already has 38 games on his CV for the Cougars having donned their shirt previously between 2017 and 2018, scoring 260 points in the process.

As he closes in on the milestones of 250 career appearances and 1,500 career points, Beharrell has reunited with coach Alan Kilshaw, who is now in charge of Keighley having been at Hunslet’s helm during their League 1 promotion campaign last year.

Other than those already mentioned, the veteran has also played games in the colours of Doncaster, Newcastle Thunder, Swinton Lions and Dewsbury Rams previously.

Kilshaw said: “Matty and I have stayed in touch a long time and there were conversations ongoing for a number of weeks, but the timings just weren’t quite right on both sides.

“But things move and evolve, and I am delighted to have the support from the board of directors to bring Matty in.

“I’ve always felt Matty and I had unfinished business together. He re-joins Keighley having worked with Burtz (assistant) at Hunslet, Mitch (S&C) at Dewsbury and Jordie (assistant) at Doncaster, so the connections are already formed.

“He is welcome to our group with the utmost respect and we know his ability.

“The lads have a bit of down time this week. They’ve been working hard since November and I’ve been asking a lot from them in training to get them where they need to be, so Matty joins as a good time as we hit the half way point of the season.

“I am delighted to be working with him again and I’m looking forward to seeing him play his best footy.”

