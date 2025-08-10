Former Hull KR ace links up with Championship side following successful trial

Championship outfit Sheffield have announced the signing of former Hull KR ace Will Oakes, who will bid to make his long-awaited return to the field with the Eagles following a successful trial.

Oakes hasn’t registered a competitive appearance since July 2022, then donning the colours of York against Barrow Raiders.

Since then the 26-year-old has had stints with both Bradford Bulls and Batley Bulldogs in 2024 and 2025 respectively, but hasn’t played a game having struggled with chronic ankle instability.

The closest he’s come to an appearance was three games as the unused 18th man for the Bulls in February 2024.

Now though, the six-time Scotland international – who represented the Bravehearts at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup – has linked up with Sheffield having penned a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He joins Craig Lingard’s side towards the end of a pretty torrid campaign in the second tier which sees them sat 11th on the ladder with just six games remaining, and his Eagles debut may come on Sunday away against hometown club Halifax Panthers.

As and when Oakes makes his bow for the Championship side, they will become just the fourth club he’s actually donned a shirt for, following on from KR, York and Dewsbury Rams.

Currently, the King Cross Park and Eastmoor Dragons junior has a total of 83 senior appearances on his CV.

Having come through the scholarship at Wakefield Trinity, winger Oakes was offered full-time contracts by nine Super League clubs at the start of his professional career and opted to join KR as a 16-year-old.

An England youth international, his stint at Craven Park brought ten tries in 24 senior appearances – forming part of the squad which won promotion back to Super League under the tutelage of Tim Sheens in 2017.

