Former Hull FC player-turned-pundit Craig Murdock believes his old club has been “reunited” by John Cartwright after several years of abject misery.

The Black and Whites endured a pitiful 2024 campaign, finishing the season with just three wins and only avoiding the wooden spoon on points difference.

But a change of ownership, some impressive recruitment and a new head coach in Cartwright has breathed life into the sleeping giants.

Cartwright’s men have made an encouraging start to their Super League campaign and stunned all-conquering Wigan Warriors by dumping them out of the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Murdock told Love Rugby League: “From a Hull FC perspective, they have become competitive – which is the bare minimum really.

“John has done a great job and seems to have reunited the whole club – the fans, the players and the board.

“The new ownership has probably helped with that as well and things certainly do look a lot better. Then again, it was a very low bar after the last couple of years.”

Murdock has raised a glass to the influence of new owners Andrew Thirkill and David Hood as well as chief executive Richie Myler.

He reasoned: “It’s still very early days but, along with Cartwright, their influence is being felt and the green shoots of recovery are starting to poke their noses out of the turf. That cannot be denied.”

Murdock lives in the city of Hull and can sense a feelgood factor returning on the west side of town.

“What you get with both Hull clubs is great support,” added the Cumbrian, who enjoyed a spell with the Robins at the back end of his career.

“The banter between both sets of fans is great and it’s good for both clubs – and the game in general – when Hull FC and Hull KR are doing well.

“You throw in the football team, Hull City, who are on the decent run in the Championship at the moment and sport in the city of Hull is on the rise at the moment.”

Not that Murdock is about is get carried away with the Black and Whites’ early-season resurgence.“We have to take with a huge dose of realism as well,” he said.

“What would a good season for Hull FC look like? The Challenge Cup is a knockout competition and FC are in the quarter-finals now.

“Hull KR will probably be favourites to win it now that Wigan are out because for me they probably are the second-best team in the game right now.

“But I think all eight remaining teams in the Challenge Cup will fancy their chances of lifting that famous trophy at Wembley.”

The Airlie Birds have not been genuine title contenders for some time and finished second bottom of the table last term. But Murdock believes they can aim far higher this year, adding: “Maybe they can push towards the bottom end of the top six.

“For me, the key for Hull FC is to be competitive. There were too many games last year where they were blown away by teams.

“They need to be consistently competitive every week but certainly winning away at Wigan, coupled with their first few results in Super League, will pour plenty of confidence into John Cartwright’s men.

“They have a lot of promising youngsters and some senior pros who are doing a good job right now. The key is to make improvements and be competitive. So far they have done both of those. Long may it continue.”