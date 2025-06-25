Dean Hadley is the best player in Super League this season but does not have a “cat in hell’s chance” of winning the coveted Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

That is the view of former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, who is now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT.

Murdock has watched the versatile Robins forward closely this season and says that, while Hadley may not be the most naturally gifted player in the competition, he is currently the most effective.

He also suggested there is a compelling argument for England boss Shaun Wane to pick Hadley for this year’s Ashes series against Australia.

“For me, Dean Hadley has been the best player in Super League so far in 2025,” Murdock told Love Rugby League.

“He’s not the most talented player in the competition, but week in and week out he’s just unbelievable for Hull KR.

“If you’re looking at a Man of Steel contender, Hadley has been absolutely magnificent. Every game he plays big minutes and he does all the dirty work that no-one else wants to do.

“He keeps Hull KR together as a team and is a phenomenal player who just keeps getting better and better.

“Yes, he’s never going to be a Mikey Lewis or a Bevan French – but without Dean Hadley you don’t see Mikey Lewis as often as you do because he does so much of the hard work for him.

“I’m sure if you ask any of the players in that Rovers team who the first name on the teamsheet should be, I’m sure they would say that it would be Dean Hadley – week in and week out.”

Hull-born Hadley, 32, is currently 76th on the Man of Steel leaderboard with just three points, with Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor leading the way with 21 points.

In second place is Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese and Wigan Warriors star Jai Field is third.

Hadley’s Hull KR team-mates Mikey Lewis, Jack Broadbent, Arthur Mourgue, Peta Hiku, Jez Litten, Sauaso Sue, Joe Burgess and Eribe Doro all above him in the standings.

Murdock admitted: “I don’t think Dean Hadley has a cat in hell’s chance of winning Man of Steel. But from my perspective, if you asked me who had been the best player in the competition consistently this year, I would say Hadley.

“He goes under the radar and doesn’t get man of the match or the plaudits he deserve.

“But if you watch him closely then you see how hard he works and the impact he has on the team.

“He’s doing 60 tackles per game – he misses very, very few tackles – plus he’s making 150 metres and is doing 18 carries.

“His game is built on effort and consistency and this is going to sound disrespectful – and I certainly don’t mean it to – but he does all the things that you don’t need talent for.

“He is a very talented rugby league player, but his game is founded on effort and desire, which is what the sport is all about.

“His kick-chase and work on the floor is phenomenal – all these little things go unnoticed because he’s not scoring length-of-the-field tries.

“He does his job and does it superbly, making him a key cog in that Hull KR machine at this moment in time.”

Uncapped Hadley representing England in the Ashes later this year is a huge long shot given the fierce competition for places.

But Murdock argued: “I’m sure Shaun Wane is looking at everybody and it would be great if someone like Dean Hadley could force his way into the squad. I believe his form this year deserves it.”