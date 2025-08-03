Former Hull FC and Hull KR forward Joe Cator has signed a new deal with Championship heavyweights Toulouse to remain with the club for the next two seasons.

Sylvain Houles’ side are making a significant push for re-entry to Super League in 2026, whether that is through the IMG gradings or as part of the new process where an independent panel will select two more teams to join the top 12.

And their squad plans for next year have taken further shape with news that Cator has committed to the club to the end of the 2027 season.

He joined Toulouse initially on trial last year before agreeing a deal to remain with them for 2025. However, he has impressed during his time in the Championship and they have now locked him down to a new deal.

Cator said: “The decision to stay for two more years was an easy one. My family and I are really settled in here and I can’t wait to see what this group can accomplish in the future!”

Cator began his career with Rovers before spending five years with the Black and Whites between 2020 and 2024. He made 60 Super League appearances for FC during that time.

The forward has also had loan stints with the likes of Bradford and Newcastle throughout his career, but will remain in France for at least two more years.

Toulouse coach Houles said: “Joe is an example of resilience. He arrived last year and injured his shoulder, but he came back in great shape for the start of pre-season.

“He’s having a great season; he’s a very good defender who’s putting in a lot of effort. In attack, he’s adapted very well to the Toulouse game, particularly because he’s an intelligent player who understands the game very well. That’s why we’re delighted to keep Joe in Toulouse.”