Former Hull FC utility makes Championship move following Super League departure

Morgan Smith has joined Championship club Sheffield Eagles on a two-year contract following his departure from Super League side Hull FC.

The 26-year-old departed Hull earlier this month alongside two of his team-mates in Jack Walker and Liam Tindall, having made 26 appearances in his sole season with the Black and Whites.

Smith wasn’t a free agent for long though – with Sheffield having securing his services on a deal until the end of the 2026 campaign.

The half-back, who can also play at hooker, has spent the past two seasons in Super League with Wakefield Trinity and then Hull FC: but now makes a return to the Championship for the first time since 2022, when he scored 22 tries in 30 games for Featherstone Rovers.

MY ULTIMATE TEAM: Chris Thorman’s best 13 of team-mates including London Broncos and NRL legends

Smith becomes Sheffield’s fifth new arrival ahead of the 2025 campaign – with the Eagles having already announced the signings of Reiss Butterworth (Hull KR), Corey Johnson (Leeds Rhinos), winger Jayden Billy (Huddersfield Giants) and prop Masi Matongo (unattached).

Butterworth, Johnson and Smith have all penned two-year deals with Sheffield whilst Matongo and Billy have joined on one-year contracts.

Smith is one of 14 players to leave Hull following the conclusion of the 2024 Super League season – with Cam Scott, Jake Trueman (both Wakefield), Danny Houghton (retirement), Carlos Tuimavave (Featherstone), Liam Sutcliffe (Huddersfield), Mitieli Vulikijapani (TBC), Charlie Severs (TBC), Sully Medforth (Midlands), Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson, Macca Harman (all Goole), Tindall (TBC) and Walker (TBC) also departing the MKM Stadium.

Meanwhile, John Cartwright’s side have made nine new signings ahead of 2025 in the shape of John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Amir Bourouh, Cade Cust (both Salford), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders) and Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers).

READ NEXT

👉 IMG gradings changes revealed as major loophole closed and key alterations made

👉 Every Super League club’s standout Man of Steel candidate in 2025

👉 Hull KR on Sky most in 2025 as every club ranked by TV appearances