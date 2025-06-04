Former Hull FC star Jamie Shaul has been given the biggest penalty point punishment under the new RFL disciplinary system so far this year.

Shaul has been suspended for Goole Vikings’ next six games after landing a whopping 36-point punishment for a red card picked up against Workington Town.

Shaul was sent off after a brawl that saw him at the centre of it, with the referee ultimately handing him a straight red card.

And on Tuesday evening at a disciplinary panel meeting, Shaul was found guilty of Grade E punching.

That resulted in a major charge of 36 points, which automatically ruled him out of Goole’s next six games and ensures he will serve a lengthy suspension.

In confirming the news on Wednesday, the Vikings said: “Following an RFL Disciplinary Tribunal, Jamie Shaul has been found guilty of a Grade E offence of punching in our recent fixture against Workington Town.

“As a result, he has received 36 penalty points and will serve a six-match suspension.”

Shaul came out of retirement in the off-season to join the Vikings ahead of their inaugural season in League 1 alongside a number of other former Hull FC players.

They sit eighth in the table – third-bottom – after nine matches, having won just two of them so far.

And they will now be without one of their most important players for a long stretch of the summer and the season after Shaul’s lengthy ban was confirmed.

Goole return to league action after the break for the Challenge Cup final next Friday when they take on Dewsbury Rams in West Yorkshire.