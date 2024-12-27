Former Hull FC, London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants utility James Cunningham has retired at the age of just 30.

Cunningham, who has spent the last two seasons with Championship club York Knights, has taken to social media to confirm that he will be bringing the curtain down on his professional career with immediate effect.

Posting on Instagram, Cunningham paid tribute to his family for their support throughout his playing career, which began with hometown club Hull FC in 2012.

He went on to make a handful of appearances to the Black and Whites before a move to London Broncos on a permanent deal in 2015, having previously played for the club on loan.

There, he made over 100 appearances for the Broncos and was an integral part of the squad that secured promotion to Super League in 2018.

Short-lived spells with Toronto Wolfpack, Huddersfield Giants and Toulouse Olympique would follow in 2020, 2021 and 2022 before a move to reunite with former London coach Andrew Henderson at York at the start of the 2023 season.

However, Cunningham has confirmed he will now not be playing on in 2025. Posting on Instagram, he said: “25 years after my first training session, I’ve finally hung up my boots.

“Grateful for all that the game has brought me, a career, great pals and memories. I couldn’t have done it without my family, especially my mam and dad, I know it’s cliché, but thanks for all the early Sunday morning support and for never letting me miss a training session.

“Thanks for being my biggest fans, my biggest critics and putting up with my s**t over the years, I couldn’t have carried on playing for all those years, after all of those injuries and hardships, if it wasn’t for you.