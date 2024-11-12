Former Hull FC youngster makes cross-Championship switch for 2025

York Knights have signed former Hull FC youngster Kieran Buchanan from fellow Championship side Batley Bulldogs on a two-year deal ahead of 2025.

The 25-year-old has spent the previous four seasons with Batley, scoring 26 tries in 115 appearances for the Bulldogs.

Through his heritage, Hull-born Buchanan also won four caps for Scotland during his time with Batley, with three of those appearances for the Bravehearts coming in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Coming through the youth ranks at the MKM Stadium, the centre his first-team debut for the Black and Whites in 2019 and played a further 12 first-team games for Hull before joining Batley ahead of the 2021 season.

Versatile back Buchanan – who can play centre, back-row or wing – will now add depth to Mark Applegarth’s York squad in 2025 having penned a deal which runs until the end of the 2026 campaign at the LNER Community Stadium.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Kieran,” said Knights boss Applegarth.

“He’s a player that’s played Championship for a number of years and he’s been there and done it all. I’m really happy to have a player of that sort of calibre joining us.

“He’ll offer a lot of experience to the younger members of the squad and I’m really happy to be working alongside him.”

Buchanan becomes York’s second new confirmed signing for 2025, with former Steve Prescott Man of Steel Paul McShane having already put pen to paper on a two-year contract following his retirement from professional rugby league upon the conclusion of Castleford Tigers’ 2024 Super League campaign.

The 35-year-old hooker has agreed to drop down from Super League for the first time in his career, and has linked up with Applegarth’s side in a move that represents a significant capture for the Knights.

Veteran McShane has established a reputation as one of Super League’s standout hookers throughout his time with the Tigers, making well over 200 appearances across 10 seasons at The Jungle.

And it was during his time at Castleford when McShane was crowned Super League’s best player in 2020, as well as earning England honours in the process.

