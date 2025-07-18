Former Hull FC forward makes League 1 switch as loan move confirmed

Ex-Hull FC forward Nick Staveley has joined League 1 outfit Goole Vikings on a one-month loan deal from Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

Staveley featured eight times at first-team level for Hull, but was released back in February having missed around a year of action courtesy of an ACL injury.

The 21-year-old then went on trial with fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers, but that had an unsuccessful outcome and a few weeks later he linked up with Sheffield.

Still yet to make his debut for the Championship side, the youngster has been sent out on loan to the third tier in order to gain game time and match fitness over the next few weeks.

Having also donned a shirt 13 times as a loanee for Newcastle Thunder during his time as a Hull player, Staveley has 21 senior appearances on his CV.

Scott Taylor’s Goole currently sit seventh having taken ten competition points from their first 12 games this term, and host Keighley Cougars this weekend.

As the League 1 club announced his arrival, back-rower Staveley said: “I’m grateful to the Eagles for this opportunity.

“I’ve worked hard to get back to full fitness and now just want minutes under my belt.

“I know the club well, with James (Clark, CEO) and Scott (Taylor, head coach) here. I spent a little bit of time with them earlier this year, and I’ve played with a lot of the lads before.

“It’s really exciting what they’ve managed to achieve so far this season as a new club and the recent performances have been great.

“I’m ready to contribute wherever I’m needed.”

