Former Hull FC duo handed lengthy bans after serious biting incident

Featherstone Rovers’ Connor Wynne and Goole’s Jeylan Hodgson have both been handed six-match suspensions after a pre-season incident in which Hodgson was found guilty of biting.

Wynne and Hodgson clashed during a game between Featherstone and Goole earlier this month. Wynne was sent off but Hodgson was placed on report and ultimately charged after a complaint of biting was made.

The pair were summoned to a tribunal on Tuesday evening after both being charged with Grade E offences, and both received significant bans that will rule them out of the start of the new season.

Wynne pleaded guilty to a Grade E charge of punching, and was given a six match ban and a £250 fine. Hodgson, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to the biting charge, but the tribunal rejected that plea and found him guilty.

He was also banned for six games and given a £75 fine.

York Acorn’s Josh Thompson was given a four-match ban after a Grade E charge of Other Contrary Behaviour was upheld, following Acorn’s Challenge Cup game against GB Police earlier this month.

Wynne joined Featherstone at the start of last season and enjoyed a strong first year in the Championship, notching over 20 tries for James Ford’s side.

His form with Rovers has already attracted interest about a return to Super League, with Hull Live speculating he could be a target for Hull KR for the 2026 season.

But he will be forced to sit out Featherstone’s first six competitive fixtures now after being found guilty at a tribunal. Hodgson, meanwhile, will miss Goole’s Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield Trinity as well as the start of their inaugural League 1 campaign.

