Former Hull FC boss set to land NRL coaching role in 2025

Former Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has been linked with a return to the NRL as an assistant coach to Benji Marshall at Wests Tigers.

Tigers life member Hodgson is among the coaches being ‘considered’ as Marshall looks to bolster his assistant ranks ahead of 2025, according to CODE Sports.

Hodgson, who has previously been an assistant coach at the Tigers, has most recently been a member of Eddie Jones’ coaching staff with Australia’s rugby union national team.

Hodgson’s first – and only – head coaching role so far came in Super League with Hull FC, taking charge of the Black and Whites between 2021 and 2022 before stepping down from his role by mutual consent in September 2022 as the club finished ninth in the table.

Since leaving Hull, Hodgson has been working in rugby union alongside Eddie Jones with the national teams of England and Australia.

The 46-year-old, who played alongside Marshall in the Tigers’ 2005 Grand Final win, was appointed as defence coach of the Wallabies in March 2023.

NRL RELATED: South Sydney Rabbitohs bid farewell to 8 players, including Super League-bound Tom Burgess

It has been a long, tough season for the Tigers in 2024, with Marshall’s side finishing the campaign with the unwanted wooden spoon. They managed just six wins from 24 games, finishing two points below South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels.

The Tigers have been busy in the recruitment department ahead of 2025 though as they look to turn their fortunes around. They’ve signed Samoa half-back Jarome Luai and Fiji star Sunia Turuva from Penrith Panthers, former Origin utility Jack Bird from St George Illawarra Dragons, winger Jeral Skelton from Canterbury Bulldogs and Samoan powerhouse Royce Hunt from Cronulla Sharks.

Meanwhile, John Bateman will return to the Tigers ahead of next season, with the England international amongst a five-player departure list which Warrington Wolves announced on Wednesday evening.

READ NEXT: Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess admits interest in Super League half-back